21 March 2020

The government has reiterated that only one person is allowed to leave the house and drive out to purchase daily necessities and medication during the movement control order period (MCO). This was announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at a press conference earlier this evening (March 21), as The Star reports.

While he said that only one person, which is the head of the family, is allowed to leave the house to get the necessary items, the underlying rule should be that travel is limited to one person per car. He added that should a vehicle with more than one person in it come up to a police roadblock, occupants will need to explain themselves to the police, which will then use its discretion as to the next course of action.

“As per the guidelines, only one person is allowed. But if there is a reason (for more than one person) like a death in the family then they need to explain to the police.

Fadillah however urged people not to not leave the house if possible. “Only go out when you have to. When you’re out, follow the guidelines set by the health ministry. Wash your hands, watch your health and make sure you practice social distancing,” he said.

Today, 153 new cases of confirmed Covid-19 infections were reported, bringing the total to 1,153 in the country, and the fatality rate has also climbed to eight, so it is imperative that everyone does their bit to halt the outbreak.

We would like to remind everyone that if it is absolutely necessary to get provisions and food, to make it fast and limit the distance travelled for that. You can try switching to delivery services for food as much as possible, or at least on alternate occasions, in a bid to heed the call to just stay at home.

Very soon, as of midnight of March 22, the army will be out on the streets to assist the police in enforcing the MCO, so you can possible expect a higher number of roadblocks and enforcement activities to appear in the coming days.