1 April 2020

Italy currently has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, with over 100,000 cases recorded so far. To provide assistance to frontliners combating the pandemic, Lamborghini has converted departments of its vehicle production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese to produce surgical face masks and protective plexiglass shields.

Affected departments include the plant’s saddlery, where personnel who typical produce the interiors for Lamborghini cars will instead focus on making 1,000 masks a day. Meanwhile, 200 units of the medical shields will be made using 3D printers within the carbon-fibre production plant as well as the company’s research and development department.

This initiative, which has been approved and supported by the Emilia-Romagna region, is being done in collaboration with the University of Bologna. The country’s Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences will oversee validation testing of the medical devices made by Lamborghini, prior to their delivery to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna.

“During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. The Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day,” he added. As an added act of solidarity and support for the entire nation during this difficult time, the company’s headquarter buildings are lit up with the colors of the Italian flag in the evening.