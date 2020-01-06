In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Jonathan Lee / 6 January 2020 9:46 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini is nothing if not in the pursuit of unbridled fun, as the outlandish designs of their supercars alone will tell you. And while its latest product may be saddled by a rather awkward name, the Huracán Evo Rear-Wheel Drive should still prove more than enough satisfy your inner hedonist.

That moniker gives the game away immediately – just like its LP580-2 predecessor, the Evo RWD ditches the standard Huracán‘s propshaft and front driveshafts and becomes two-wheel drive only. This is coupled with some of the improvements of last year’s facelift, plus a few of its own.

The biggest of these is under the rear engine cover – the 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 gets the same power bump as the all-wheel drive model, now making 610 PS at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. These figures only just match those of the pre-Evo 4WD and are 30 PS and 40 Nm shy of the latest and greatest, but it’s still not exactly slow.

How can it be when, despite being less powerful and devoid of two fewer driven wheels, the Evo RWD still obliterates the zero-to-100 km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds – within half a second of the 4WD? The top speed, meanwhile, is just 325 km/h instead of “over” it, but at this rate, who’s counting? The engine continues to be paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The mere premise of a rear-driven Raging Bull conjures up images lurid powerslides with the electronics turned off, but even when they’re on, the systems can help with your drifting. The Evo introduced an advanced form of traction control that delivers more precise intervention, and the Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) in the RWD model has been tuned specifically for this application.

Here, P-TCS will still allow some power to be delivered to the wheels even when the car is recovering from a slide – rather than sharply cutting throttle until stability is restored, as with conventional systems – to provide better traction when exiting a corner. Different levels of intervention can be selected depending on the drive mode on the Anima controller.

In the default Strada setting, the car keeps rear-wheel slip to the minimum and can preemptively manage torque delivery on low-grip surfaces. But it’s in Sport mode where you can really have fun, the rear end being allowed to slide whilst still within the limits of the driver’s control.

More performance-oriented individuals can select for the Corsa mode, in which the system is calibrated to deliver the right amount of slip to optimise traction and agility, maximising cornering speeds. All-in-all, P-TCS is claimed to provide 30% smoother intervention, 20% greater traction on corner exit and 30% more oversteer compared to the system in the LP580-2.

Continuing with aluminium and carbon fibre construction, the Evo RWD is 33 kg lighter than the 4WD model thanks to the jettisoning of front-drive components, sitting at 1,389 kg dry. It sits on double wishbone suspension all-round, with passive dampers and specially-tuned optional Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS). Ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes come standard, and carbon ceramic items are optional.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD (right) next to 4WD (left)

The eagle-eyed amongst you will be able to recognise the RWD model thanks to the different front fascia. Instead of the busy Y-shaped inserts on the Evo 4WD, you get simpler air intakes with vertical fins, flanking a larger downturned centre inlet. Also unique is the rear diffuser design, which sports larger tunnels in the corners that increase downforce at the rear.

As with the standard 4WD model, the RWD gets a redesigned rear bumper with high-mounted exhaust exits, along with larger side air intakes and a taller rear spoiler. Inside, the centre console once again features a new 8.4-inch portrait-format touchscreen that controls various aspects of the car, as well as integrating Apple CarPlay functionality.

Meanwhile, the colour palette has been expanded to include a new Giallo Belenus yellow, matched with a newly-available hue for the leather and Alcantara upholstery. Deliveries are slated to kick off in the spring, with prices starting at €159,443 (RM732,800) before applicable taxes.