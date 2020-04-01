In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 1 April 2020 12:11 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched an online showroom in response to the movement control order (MCO) that will go on till April 14, at the very least. Adapting as such is needed as all Volkswagen dealerships nationwide are closed along with other car showrooms.

The online showroom, simply called Volkswagen eShowroom, has the concept of bringing the dealership right to the customer’s fingertips, literally. VPCM has also thrown in special online deals. Of course, the company isn’t alien to selling its cars online, having worked with shopping platform Lazada before. The online deals are also available on VW’s flagship store on Lazada.

“The safety of our customers and employees are our top priority and it is crucial that we each play our part in overcoming this global pandemic. The Volkswagen eShowroom was created to offer our customers an alternative solution for those still interested in purchasing a Volkswagen during the MCO, with attractive deals which we believe will ease the purchasing process for our customers,” said Erik Winter, MD of VPCM.

The savings per model is shown above. To take advantage, customers need to visit the Volkswagen eShowroom at the company’s official website, select the model, fill up the online reservation form, select your preferred Volkswagen dealership and click submit. Then, wait for a verification call from Volkswagen Customer Care.

On Lazada, go to the Volkswagen flagship store, browse and click “buy now”. Make a payment of 1% booking fee to secure the deal and you’ll receive an order confirmation via email from Lazada. A Volkswagen Customer Care personnel will contact you for verification and dealership selection. Registration and delivery of the vehicle will take place once the MCO is lifted.