Mercedes-Benz is researching organic batteries that are more environmentally friendly for use in future road cars, however the technology is at least 15 years away from production, reports Autocar.
Previewed on the Vision AVTR concept car shown earlier this year, the organic battery technology uses graphene-based organic cell chemistry with a water-based electrolyte. This does without the use of rare earth or toxic materials, says the report, making it recyclable through composting.
Early testing shows that the batteries offer both high energy density and the ability to be recharged quickly, said Autocar. “It’s a very promising technology. I’ve already seen it working in laboratories, where the results look really good, but we don’t see that it’s close to being used in production technology for now; it’s around 15 to 20 years away,” said Mercedes-Benz senior manager of battery research Andreas Hintennach.
Current electric and electrified vehicles use lithium-ion battery technology, the efficiency of which Mercedes-Benz is still working to improve. The range of vehicles equipped with lithium-ion batteries still can be increased by up to 25%, estimates Hintennach, while evaulating ‘a number of future technologies’ which the firm aims to introduce within the next five to 15 years.
Production EVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC employ lithium-ion batteries
Among these future technologies is solid-state batteries, though Hintennach cautioned that it is ‘not a magic solution’, even though solid-state battery technology ‘opens a lot of doors and windows’. “Solid state (battery technology) adds lots of positive aspects. It’s not a miracle but (it) would be a huge step forward,” he said.
A major issue with solid-state batteries is long charging times required, making them unsuitable for road car use, said Hintennach. That said, Mercedes-Benz is aiming to be the first to put the technology into series production with the eCitaro bus in the second half of this decade, he noted.
Other technologies being researched in this area include lithium-metal anodes, lithium-sulphur batteries and lithium-oxygen batteries, said Hintennach. All these offer different benefits and drawbacks in terms of efficiency, energy density and weight, he said. Each different battery type will likely have applications in different types of vehicles, for example lithium-sulphur batteries potentially allowing the creation of smaller battery packs compared to using lithium-ion, which is heavier.
Is there a risk in pursuing multiple technologies at the same time? “It is challenging, but you need novel ideas . We need to be very focused on the future,” Hintennach said. “You do risk inefficiency by looking at multiple options, and not all will make it to market, but if you didn’t take risks in R&D by backing multiple horses, then you could end up losing. We’re also keeping the pipeline open for the future,” he noted.
GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mit dem VISION AVTR demonstriert Mercedes-Benz eine nachhaltige Vision emissionsfreier Mobilität – auch in Sachen Antriebstechnik.
With the VISION AVTR, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating a sustainable vision of zero-emission mobility – also in terms of drive technology.
-
-
-
Mit dem VISION AVTR demonstriert Mercedes-Benz eine nachhaltige Vision emissionsfreier Mobilität – auch in Sachen Antriebstechnik.
With the VISION AVTR, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating a sustainable vision of zero-emission mobility – also in terms of drive technology.
-
-
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entworfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
-
-
Erstmals setzt das Konzeptfahrzeug VISION AVTR eine revolutionäre Batterietechnologie ein, die auf graphenbasierter organischer Zellchemie bas iert und völlig frei von Seltenen Erden und Metallen ist. Die Materialien der Batterie sind kompostierbar und damit vollständig recycelbar. Auf diese Weise wird die Elektromobilität unabhängig von fossilen Ressourcen.
For the first time, the VISION AVTR concept vehicle is using a revolutionary battery technology based on graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely free of rare earths and metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore completely recyclable. In this way, electric mobility becomes independent of fossil resources.
-
-
Das Fahrzeug als Lebewesen: Die 33 „bionischen Klappen“ (bionic flaps) auf der Rückseite des Fahrzeugs erinnern an Reptilienschuppen. Sie könn en mit dem Fahrer und durch den Fahrer mit ihrer Außenwelt durch natürlich fließende Bewegungen in subtilen Gesten kommunizieren.
The vehicle as a living creature: The 33 “bionic flaps” on the back of the vehicle are reminiscent of scales of reptiles. They can communicate with the driver and through the driver with their outside world through naturally flowing movements in subtile gestures.
-
-
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entw orfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
-
-
Nachhaltige Materialien: Die Sitze des VISION AVTR werden durch vegane DINAMICA® Leder verfeinert. DINAMICA® ist die erste und einzige Mikrofaser, die die ökologische Nachhaltigkeit über den gesamten Produktionszyklus hinweg garantiert.
Sustainable materials: The seats of the VISION AVTR are refined by vegan DINAMICA®leather. DINAMICA® is the first and only microfiber that guarantees environmental sustainability throughout the entire production cycle.
-
-
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entw orfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
-
-
-
Die Laufflächen und die illuminierten Felgenarme verschmelzen zu einer vollkommen neuartigen, wie gewachsen wirkenden Radskulptur. Die sechs p flanzlich anmutenden Segmente der Felge sind von blauen Lichtleitern durchzogen.
The treads and the illuminated rim arms merge into a completely new wheel sculpture that looks like it has grown organically. The six organic-looking segments of the rim are interspersed with blue light guides.
-
-
Die unverwechselbare Inside-Out-Designstruktur verbindet sich innen und außen zu einem emotionalen Ganzen und wurde von mehreren Kreaturen aus dem Film „Avatar“ inspiriert.
The distinctive inside-out design structure combines inside and outside into an emotional whole and was inspired by several creatures from the movie “Avatar”.
-
-
Die unverwechselbare Inside-Out-Designstruktur verbindet sich innen und außen zu einem emotionalen Ganzen und wurde von mehreren Kreaturen aus dem Film „Avatar“ inspiriert.
The distinctive inside-out design structure combines inside and outside into an emotional whole and was inspired by several creatures from the movie “Avatar”.
-
-
Die unverwechselbare Inside-Out-Designstruktur verbindet sich innen und außen zu einem emotionalen Ganzen und wurde von mehreren Kreaturen aus dem Film „Avatar“ inspiriert.
The distinctive inside-out design structure combines inside and outside into an emotional whole and was inspired by several creatures from the movie “Avatar”.
-
-
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entworfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
-
-
Durch die Möglichkeit, Vorder- und Hinterachse gleich bzw. gegensätzlich anzusteuern, kann sich das VISION AVTR im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen Fahrzeugen seitwärts fortbewegen. Der sogenannte „Krebsgang“ gibt dem Konzeptfahrzeug auch in seiner Fortbewegung eine reptilartige Anmutung.
Due to the possibility to drive the front and rear axles simultaneously or in opposite ways, the VISION AVTR can move sideways, in contrast to conventional vehicles. The so-called “crab movement” gives the concept vehicle a reptile-like appearance even in its movement.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
-
-
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft. // Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-
-
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft. // Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
-