Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision AVTR concept at the 2020 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The radical-looking is not just inspired by James Cameron’s sci-fi blockbuster, Avatar, it has been designed in collaboration with those behind the film, and the result is a vehicle aiming to show what mobility in the distant future might well look like.
With its stretched “One Bow” design and organic design language, the AVTR has a general shape reminiscent of the F 015 study from half a decade ago, but that’s about the only commonality. Flowing and fluid, this one takes its design cues from several creatures in the movie, combining inside and outside into a distinctive, emotional structure.
Design elements include 33 “bionic flaps” on the back of the vehicle, which the company says is reminiscent of scales of reptiles. These can communicate with the driver, and through the driver with their outside world, through naturally flowing movements in subtle gestures.
The all-electric Vision AVTR is equipped with four individually-controlled, high-performance electric motors, with a combined engine power of more than 350 kW. These motors feature fully variable torque distribution, meaning that each wheel can be driven separately and depending on the driving situation.
This, the company says, makes it possible to drive the front and rear axles simultaneously or in opposite ways, giving the car the novelty of being able to move sideways by approximately 30 degrees, essentially in crab-like fashion, which allows the vehicle flexibility of movement in congested traffic or tight spaces.
Power is stored in a high-voltage battery featuring graphene-based organic cell chemistry, which makes the unit rare earth and metal free and 100% recyclable through composting. Despite being anywhere far from production reality, the numbers running off the unit sounds mouth-watering – the 110 kWh capacity unit will provide 700 km of travel range as well as full recharging in less than 15 minutes.
The open cabin contains plenty of thought-provoking concepts, especially in user experience (UX) interface. These include a biometric vehicle start-up process involving placement of the hand on the control unit on the centre console, the car activating itself upon recognising the driver by his or her heartbeat and breathing.
The interface adapts to the user. By simply lifting the hand, a menu selection is projected onto the palm of the hand, through which the passenger can intuitively choose between different functionalities, including sound elements.
Real-time 3D graphics can be used to explore surroundings from different perspectives, with the curved display module creating a visual connection between passengers and the outside world.
Elsewhere, the seats – which are dressed in vegan Dinamica microfibre – make the surroundings around the vehicle experienceable through haptic feedback, courtesy of eight exciters within the unit. Vibrations adapted to the situation transmit information in a non-visual way and make objects noticeable.
The control unit, meanwhile, is a multi-functional interface used to control the AVTR, either by the driver’s or from the passenger seat. It can be raised or lowered by a short tap if necessary, making it only visible when it is needed.
Depending on the mood and vitality of the driver, the car offers driving options beyond autonomous – if the control unit is driven up to half, the driver can influence the speed, while completely lifting the steering provides full control of the vehicle.
Those with families will find the Child Connect function a boon. When the car senses that family travel is involved, it connects the front seats to the rear seats, and serves up monitors can be used to keep tabs on the kids in the rear.
There’s also a “Magic Pool,” a cute way to describe rear seat display screens. Here, they offer the young ones learning-oriented gaming and a child-friendly augmented reality experience of the surroundings to ensure they never get bored while on the road. A lot of imagination then from this one, but one wonders, how much of it will shape up in future reality.
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
Mit dem VISION AVTR demonstriert Mercedes-Benz eine nachhaltige Vision emissionsfreier Mobilität – auch in Sachen Antriebstechnik.
With the VISION AVTR, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating a sustainable vision of zero-emission mobility – also in terms of drive technology.
Mit dem VISION AVTR demonstriert Mercedes-Benz eine nachhaltige Vision emissionsfreier Mobilität – auch in Sachen Antriebstechnik.
With the VISION AVTR, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating a sustainable vision of zero-emission mobility – also in terms of drive technology.
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entworfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
Erstmals setzt das Konzeptfahrzeug VISION AVTR eine revolutionäre Batterietechnologie ein, die auf graphenbasierter organischer Zellchemie bas iert und völlig frei von Seltenen Erden und Metallen ist. Die Materialien der Batterie sind kompostierbar und damit vollständig recycelbar. Auf diese Weise wird die Elektromobilität unabhängig von fossilen Ressourcen.
For the first time, the VISION AVTR concept vehicle is using a revolutionary battery technology based on graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely free of rare earths and metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore completely recyclable. In this way, electric mobility becomes independent of fossil resources.
Das Fahrzeug als Lebewesen: Die 33 „bionischen Klappen“ (bionic flaps) auf der Rückseite des Fahrzeugs erinnern an Reptilienschuppen. Sie könn en mit dem Fahrer und durch den Fahrer mit ihrer Außenwelt durch natürlich fließende Bewegungen in subtilen Gesten kommunizieren.
The vehicle as a living creature: The 33 “bionic flaps” on the back of the vehicle are reminiscent of scales of reptiles. They can communicate with the driver and through the driver with their outside world through naturally flowing movements in subtile gestures.
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entw orfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
Nachhaltige Materialien: Die Sitze des VISION AVTR werden durch vegane DINAMICA® Leder verfeinert. DINAMICA® ist die erste und einzige Mikrofaser, die die ökologische Nachhaltigkeit über den gesamten Produktionszyklus hinweg garantiert.
Sustainable materials: The seats of the VISION AVTR are refined by vegan DINAMICA®leather. DINAMICA® is the first and only microfiber that guarantees environmental sustainability throughout the entire production cycle.
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entw orfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
Die Laufflächen und die illuminierten Felgenarme verschmelzen zu einer vollkommen neuartigen, wie gewachsen wirkenden Radskulptur. Die sechs p flanzlich anmutenden Segmente der Felge sind von blauen Lichtleitern durchzogen.
The treads and the illuminated rim arms merge into a completely new wheel sculpture that looks like it has grown organically. The six organic-looking segments of the rim are interspersed with blue light guides.
Die unverwechselbare Inside-Out-Designstruktur verbindet sich innen und außen zu einem emotionalen Ganzen und wurde von mehreren Kreaturen aus dem Film „Avatar“ inspiriert.
The distinctive inside-out design structure combines inside and outside into an emotional whole and was inspired by several creatures from the movie “Avatar”.
Die unverwechselbare Inside-Out-Designstruktur verbindet sich innen und außen zu einem emotionalen Ganzen und wurde von mehreren Kreaturen aus dem Film „Avatar“ inspiriert.
The distinctive inside-out design structure combines inside and outside into an emotional whole and was inspired by several creatures from the movie “Avatar”.
Die unverwechselbare Inside-Out-Designstruktur verbindet sich innen und außen zu einem emotionalen Ganzen und wurde von mehreren Kreaturen aus dem Film „Avatar“ inspiriert.
The distinctive inside-out design structure combines inside and outside into an emotional whole and was inspired by several creatures from the movie “Avatar”.
Inspiriert von Mutter Natur: Als Hauptinspirationsquelle für den Innenraum des VISION AVTR dient die Natur: Die gesamte Struktur ist aus einer Linie entworfen und nimmt organische Formen an.
Inspired by Mother Nature: Nature serves as the main source of inspiration for the interior of the VISION AVTR: The entire structure is designed from one line and takes on organic shapes.
Durch die Möglichkeit, Vorder- und Hinterachse gleich bzw. gegensätzlich anzusteuern, kann sich das VISION AVTR im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen Fahrzeugen seitwärts fortbewegen. Der sogenannte „Krebsgang“ gibt dem Konzeptfahrzeug auch in seiner Fortbewegung eine reptilartige Anmutung.
Due to the possibility to drive the front and rear axles simultaneously or in opposite ways, the VISION AVTR can move sideways, in contrast to conventional vehicles. The so-called “crab movement” gives the concept vehicle a reptile-like appearance even in its movement.
Designskizze: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspiriert von „Avatar“: Der Name des Konzeptfahrzeugs steht für ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION und verkörpert die Vision von Mercedes-Benz Designern, Ingenieuren und Trendforschern für Mobilität in ferner Zukunft.
Design sketch: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by “Avatar”: The name of the concept vehicle stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION and embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.
