7 January 2020

Computer chip maker Qualcomm announced the latest addition to its automotive products line-up, the Snapdragon Ride Platform at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The Snapdragon Ride Platform consists of the Snapdragon Ride Safety system-on-chips (SoCs), Snapdragon Ride Safety Accelerator and Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack.

This platform has been designed to scale across all levels of autonomous driving, says Qualcomm, namely Level 1 and Level 2 active driver assistance systems which comprise autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition, Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems which feature automated highway driving, self-parking and urban driving in stop-start traffic, and Levels 4 and 5 for fully autonomous urban driving, robo-taxis and robo-logistics.

A high-performance, centralised computing system typically consumes a lot of power and consequently generates a lot of heat which requires additional heat management systems such as liquid cooling, which adds costs and complexity. The Snapdragon Ride Platform takes care of that, says Qualcomm, which ranges from 30 tera operations per second (TOPS) in Level 1-2 applications to more than 700 TOPS in Level 4-5 autonomous driving.

The efficiency of the Snapdragon Ride Platform therefore means it can be used in designs which are cooled passively or air-cooled, saving cost and increasing reliability by avoiding the need for liquid-cooling systems, thus making vehicle designs simpler, lighter and more efficient as a result.

Overall, the new chip platform has twice the efficiency of older architectures, says Qualcomm. Snapdragon Ride will be made available for development to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers in the first half of this year, ZDNet reports.

The company also introduced the new car-to-cloud service at this time, a service which enables the upkeep of vehicle software with over-the-air (OTA) updates. Designed for the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform and Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G platforms, the car-to-cloud service will keep telematics systems up to date. The car-to-cloud service is planned for market debut in 2020, the report added.