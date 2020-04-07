In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2020 11:34 am / 0 comments

The latest iteration of the Porsche 911 Turbo S was revealed earlier in March this year for the 992-generation model, bringing with it everything you’d come to expect from the hallowed nameplate.

With 650 PS and 800 Nm of torque from a 3.8 litre biturbo flat-six, the latest Turbo S has 70 PS and 50 Nm more than its 991.2-generation predecessor. With those figures, the sports car gets from zero to 100 km/h in a brisk 2.7 seconds (down 0.2 seconds), or to 200 km/h in 8.9 seconds (down a second), with a top speed of 330 km/h.

Ordering the new Turbo S should be a rather straightforward process, that is until you meet the long list of options provided by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the company’s personalisation programme.

To showcase just what’s possible, the department has revealed an example of a Turbo S finished in the brand’s classic Guards Red paint, which has been kitted up with some extra aesthetic enhancements.

Standout items include the Exclusive Design wheels, which measure 20 inches in diameter at the front and 21 inches at the rear, with five U-shaped spokes and a high-gloss black inner finish. This unit also gets body-coloured side skirts and glossy black trim around the windows, both part of the options list.

Moving inside, the interior trim is made to match the exterior, which is a no-cost option like the Guards Red finish. However, having the colour applied to the Sport Chrono analogue clock on the dashboard and tachometer will require some extra money to be spent.

More options should be added on in the future, including Lightweight and Sport packages. The former aims to shed a few kilos by way of a lighter exhaust system and glass pieces, while the latter focuses more on looks.