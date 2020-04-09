In Cars, ChangAn, International News / By Mick Chan / 9 April 2020 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Chinese manufacturer ChangAn has released pricing for its new crossover, the Uni-T, which will be priced from 120,000 yuan to 150,000 yuan (RM73,710 to RM92,138) for two variants in China when it goes on sale in June, according to a Facebook post by CarNewsChina with live images of the new model from X Car.

According to the post, the new crossover measures 4,515 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,565 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,710 mm; dimensions which make the Uni-T fall in between the Geely Binyue and Boyue for length and width, but lower than the Binyue and longer of wheelbase than the Boyue.

A 1.5 litre turbocharged engine that produces 180 hp and 300 Nm of torque is currently listed as the sole engine available, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with either a front-wheel-drive for the base model, or all-wheel-drive for the higher-spec Sport variant. A more powerful version with a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine is set to follow, says ChangAn.

The Uni-T vehicle system is equipped with an AI chip, and works a fatigue and facial recognition system for the driver which enables human-computer interaction that is more precise, efficient and comfortable, says ChangAn. The cabin of the Uni-T features a dual 10-25-inch, high-definition digital touchscreen, while the gear selector lever is fashioned after ‘spaceships of the future’, the company said.

A suite of driver assistance systems will offer Level 3 autonomous driving in the Uni-T, said ChangAn. This is enabled by five millimetre-wave radar sensors, six cameras and 12 ultrasonic radar sensors, which makes the Uni-T capable of fully autonomous operation in a congested city, according to Chinese media reports.

The first version of the driver assistance suite will not require the driver to maintain vision of the road ahead, says ChangAn, and a subsequent iteration will require even less involvement from the driver with a driving experience that will ‘move to the hands-free and feet-free stage’, which means the driver can be freed of steering wheel and pedal operation.

Further automated driving capabilities that feature in the Uni-T include automated vehicle following, automated lane-changing as well as ‘intelligently recommended lane-changing’, says ChangAn.