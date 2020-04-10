In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 April 2020 5:29 pm / 2 comments

Malaysia’s largest BMW dealer Auto Bavaria has introduced a digital showroom, which is in line with the times of the coronavirus. In the current movement control order (MCO) enacted to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission, which was just extended to April 28, car showrooms aren’t deemed as essential, and have to remain closed.

Business has to go on however, and Auto Bavaria is taking its BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad showrooms online with the Auto Bavaria Digital Showroom. It’s simple – browse the model range, make your choice, register your details and the dealership’s sales advisor will contact you. From there, the entire booking process can be completed in your home.

Besides all the latest models, the digital showroom also displays 2019 models and the discounts that they come with. For instance, alongside the current generation G20 BMW 3 Series sits the 2019 F30 330e with rebates of up to RM35,000 and a free AC fast charging cable. The rebates, promo interest rates and extras are also published.

There’s also a live chat function should you have any queries. The non-physical address for Auto Bavaria’s digital showroom for BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad motorcycles is abdigitalshowroom.com.



