By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 April 2020 2:07 pm

First to receive the updated 2020 Yamaha NMax the previous December was Indonesia and it is now neighbouring Thailand’s turn. Both markets are the two largest markets for two-wheelers in South-East Asia and the release of the Yamaha NMax in both countries gives us a chance to compare specifications and differences.

While outwardly resembling the outgoing model, this year’s NMax comes with all new body panels as well as headlight that now feature LED DRLs. Up front the windshield is slightly more curved while the turn signals are now smaller, matched with the rear LED split tail lights in the style of the bigger XMax 250.

What is attractive about the NMax in the small displacement scooter category is the riding coveniences. For the Indonesia version, the Nmax comes with Idle Start-Stop, Smart Motor Generator, traction control, keyless start along with smartphone connectivity and the Yamaha Y-Connect app that gives call and message functionality and GPS navigation.

ABS is also added to the mix for the Indonesia NMax, although the Yamaha catalogue in our ASEAN neighbour also offers a base version that omits all these features. As for Thailand, only one version offered in the Land of Smiles, equipped with ABS and priced at 85,900 baht (RM11,339).

While ABS is included, the Thailand model NMax deletes traction control, keyless start and Y-Connect functionality in the interest of keeping costs down. Aside from that, the rear shock absorbers omit the gas reservoir, which is the same specification as the non-ABS Indonesia model.

The engine for the 2020 Yamaha NMax is carried over from the previous model, a single-cylinder SOHC, VVA unti displacing 155 cc. Power output is claimed to be 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and there is 14.4 Nm of torque available at 6,000 rpm with fuel carried in a 6.6 litre tank.