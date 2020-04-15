In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 April 2020 2:28 pm / 0 comments

Ford has filed a trademark for ‘G.O.A.T. Modes’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), according to Ford Authority.

The trademark filing application bore the description of “drive systems comprised of automatic controls for vehicle chassis and powertrain controllers, integrated as part of a passenger vehicle”, which could point to a system that offers various modes for use across differing kinds of terrain; particularly handy for off-road capable models.

As such, the acronym could also play on the association with goats, particularly mountain goats which are known for their prowess in traversing difficult terrain. Any number of crossovers within the Ford range could benefit from the new technology referenced in the patent filing, though the upcoming models most likely to benefit are the Bronco and Bronco Sport.

Beyond the rough stuff, the technology could be applied further along the Blue Oval’s product line as well, in its road-oriented models such as future iterations of the Mach-E, the Mustang Shelby GT500 or the mid-engined GT supercar, suggested Ford Authority.

Currently, the F-150 Raptor employs the Terrain Management System for integrating the vehicle’s various systems for optimum performance on the surface it is on, with Trail Control in particular offering improved low-speed control when off-roading. The ‘G.OA.T. Modes’ setup could bring more integration of drive systems to a wider range future of Ford models.

