In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Matthew H Tong / 15 April 2020 3:30 pm / 5 comments

Kia is preparing to launch a full electric version of the K3 sedan in China in June this year, and it will reportedly go on sale as early as September 2020, Autohome reports. The news outlet also touted a driving range of up to 490 km, although this was based on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

In terms of design, there will be EV-specific elements such as a blue decorative strip that runs along the bottom of the grille surrounds, and the radiator grille itself will be closed to reduce drag. Expect the car to come with low rolling resistance tyres and new wheel design with better aerodynamic efficiency.

Based on earlier reports, the K3 EV will be powered by an electric motor produced by Continental Automotive Systems (Tianjin), offering 184 PS (135 kW). Juice is provided by an onboard 56.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Besides that, not much else of the car is known.

Apparently, the Korean automaker will also be introducing a plug-in hybrid version of the K3, which would also feature some blue accents to denote its efficiency. The report said the K3 PHEV will get fake exhaust tips, plus a blue trim that runs along the tailgate.

For powertrain, it will likely get the same powertrain as the Niro Plug-in Hybrid, which is capable of delivering up to 65 km of all-electric range. The system is comprised of a 1.6 litre Kappa GDi engine with an 8.9 kWh unit lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The engine alone makes 105 PS and 147 Nm, while the total system output is 141 PS and 265 Nm.