In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 April 2020 11:33 am / 2 comments

Lister, a renowned 65-year-old British racing team and tuner, has dropped a teaser of its upcoming Stealth SUV which it claims to be the world’s fastest SUV. The Stealth is based on the Lister LFP concept, which in turn is based on the Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

According to the tuning firm, the Lister Stealth packs a supercharged V8 engine that makes 675 PS, and boasts a top speed of over 200 mph (320 km/h). It features a bespoke carbon-fibre styling and performance kit, Lister forged wheels, and exclusive Nappa leather interior upholstery.

Further technical details will be revealed soon, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the Lister LFP Concept was targeted to do the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint in 3.5 seconds. It will likely retain the same 5.0 litre displacement as the F-Pace SVR, which in stock tune makes 550 PS and 680 Nm of torque. The century sprint is done in 4.3 seconds, while an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive are standard.

GALLERY: Lister LFP Concept

