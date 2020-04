View this post on Instagram

During this MCO period, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB), via its subsidiary, PETRONAS Lubricants Marketing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (PLMM), is extending the support to healthcare frontliners by joining forces with RessQ60Min, in setting up mobile car service workshops at selected hospitals from 20-28 April 2020 to provide them with convenient auto car services, including free PETRONAS Syntium mobile engine oil change. This initiative is one of PETRONAS’ CSR efforts to ease the burden of our healthcare frontliners by keeping them safe on the road, and to show our appreciation for their contribution. To enjoy the service, frontliners can either walk-in at the mobile service workshop at the selected hospitals or book for an appointment at selected PETRONAS AutoExpert outlets. For more info, visit www.mymesra.com.my/4frontliners. #PETRONAS #PETRONASCSR #WeWishYouWell #StaySafe #FightCovid19