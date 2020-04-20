In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2020 7:30 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has unveiled special editions of the Alphard and Vellfire luxury MPVs for the Japanese market – the Alphard Type Gold and the Vellfire Golden Eyes. The Type Gold is based on the S trim level of the Alphard, while the Vellfire Golden Eyes is based on the Z trim level of the Vellire.

Both special edition seven-seater models are available as internal combustion petrol and hybrid models. The 2AR-FE 2.5 litre petrol engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission and either 2WD or AWD, while the 2.5 litre 2AR-FXE petrol-electric hybrid option features E-Four electric all-wheel drive.

Starting with the S trim level as a base, the Alphard Type Gold features a darkened chrome front grille with black metallic paint finish, with the grille emblem finished in gold. This is joined by darkened chrome on the leading edge of the bonnet as well as on the front bumper trim pieces and the LED front fog lamp housings.

The Vellfire Golden Eyes is built upon the Z specification trim level, here adding a jet black finish for the bonnet’s leading edge, front grille, tailgate garnish, rear lamp garnish and front LED fog lamp housings. Here, the Vellfire gets gold headlamp assembly trim – hence, Golden Eyes – and rolling stock for both models is comprised of 18-inch wheels shod in 235/50 tyres; the petrol versions get wheels in a high-gloss finish.

Inside, both the Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes get trim equipment specific to this special edition include perforated Ultra Suede and synthetic leather seat upholstery, black fabric headliner and a wood-trimmed, leather-wrapped steering wheel along with centre console box trimmed in wood and metal-look trim; interior front and rear door handles get chrome plating.

As standard, the 2.5 litre petrol version for both the Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes is kitted with an AC 100-volt, 100-watt power supply with one outlet, while the hybrid gets two outlets. Optional on the hybrid is an AC 100-volt, 1500-watt power supply with three outlets for an additional 48,400 yen (RM1,964).

Infotainment for both the Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes features the T-Connect infotainment system with navigation and a 10.5-inch display and a JBL premium sound system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity.

Both special edition models include the Toyota Safety Sense advanced safety suite, which includes lane tracing assist, pre-crash safety for day and night pedestrian detection and daytime cyclist detection as well as adaptive cruise control, supported by a millimetre-wave radar and monocular camera system. Also included are rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and an adaptive high-beam system.

Prices for both special edition models in Japan start at 4,240,000 yen (RM172,296) for the 2.5 litre petrol 2WD, while the top hybrid version for each is priced at 5,040,000 yen (RM204,802). Both models are set to be released for sale on May 1 in Japan, says Toyota.