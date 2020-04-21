In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 21 April 2020 11:31 am / 0 comments

Thus far, Hyundai’s go-faster N models have only been available with an honest-to-goodness six-speed manual gearbox, but for the 2020 model year the company is throwing in some technology in the mix. Starting this month, the Veloster N will be offered in Korea with the option of a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, with other markets to follow.

Said to offer improved ride comfort, fuel efficiency and driving fun, the wet-clutch unit enables the Veloster N to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, 0.5 seconds quicker than with a manual. It also comes with a few performance-oriented features to distinguish it from its less sporty applications.

The first is the amusingly named N Grin Shift (NGS), a driver-selectable mode that engages an overboost function for the 275 hp 2.0 litre Theta T-GDI turbocharged engine, raising maximum torque from 353 Nm to 378 Nm for 20 seconds. It also increases the transmission’s responsiveness for that same duration.

Meanwhile, N Power Shift (NPS), available only in the most hardcore N drive mode, controls the engine speed on upshifts to provide more aggressive gear changes. Notably, the car can also detect if you’re on the track, using sensors to recognise manoeuvres such as rapid acceleration and sudden braking.

If it does, it will engage N Track Sense Shift (NTS), automatically downshifting when the car is decelerating. Hyundai says that the transmission shifts just like a professional race car driver in this mode, and claims improvements of almost one second on a race track compared to a manual Veloster N.

The company has also made some tweaks to the suspension, including the springs, bump stops, dampers, anti-roll bars and camber. These changes are unique to the DCT model, in order to compensate for the 50 kg in extra weight as well as the resulting change in weight balance.

Customers can also now specify the Veloster N with optional N Light Sports Bucket seats, which are upholstered in Alcantara, come with illuminated N badges and are thinner, weighing approximately two kilograms less than the standard seats.