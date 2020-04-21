In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 21 April 2020 4:45 pm / 0 comments

Proton is now accepting online bookings for nearly all models in its line-up, including the X70, Saga, Iriz, Persona and Exora. The initiative makes it more convenient for customers who are interested in booking a Proton car to do so during the movement control order (MCO) period, which has seen showrooms remain shut since March 18.

To place a booking, you’ll need to first head over to Proton’s official website and select the model you are interested in. Next, fill in your details, choose your preferred variant, and make the necessary booking fee payment, after which a receipt will be issued to you via email.

From there, a sales advisor will then contact you within seven days from the date of the issued receipt to guide you through the next steps. The booking fee for the Saga, Iriz, Persona and Exora is just RM9.99, while it is RM99 for the X70 – payments can be made either using a credit or debit card.

To sweeten the deal, the national carmaker is also offering duit raya rebates of up to RM800 for bookings made online. For the Saga, a rebate of RM288 is being offered, while it is RM588 for the Persona, RM688 for the Iriz and RM800 for the Exora.