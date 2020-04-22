In Bentley, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 April 2020 10:37 am / 2 comments

The Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series is now in Bentley Kuala Lumpur. Described as a contemporary styled and visually dynamic version of the luxury SUV, the Design Series combines unique Mulliner exterior and interior features with a suite of existing Bentayga options for a striking special edition.

Mulliner features include Palladium Grey Paragon alloy wheels with self-levelling wheel badges, which means that the B logo will always remain upright when the wheels rotate. These fancy shoes are in a seven-spoke design with polished accents.

The Blackline spec is standard here, which besides black trim in place of chrome bits, adds a body-coloured lower apron on the front bumper and twin gloss black tailpipes. There are Design Series badges on the lower front doors.

Inside, a new carbon fibre weave and Duotone colour palette are available for the first time, as well as an accent design line colour split with Beluga leather seats and high-contrast orange hide. The latter is focussed on the console and lower dashboard areas. Duotone centre seat perforations are also found here.

The carbon fibre weave applied to the dashboard and doors was created specially for the Bentayga V8 Design Series, featuring an intricate diamond quilt pattern with a gloss finish. Piano black is used on the console and centre fascia. Design Series embroidery can be found on the seatbacks (a dash of orange to match the Duotone), while the deep pile floor mats have contrast binding.

Watch guys will want a Breitling clock in a Bentley, and the Bentayga V8 Design Series has it. It’s not just the usual watch face though, but a mother of pearl dial with diamonds alternating with 12, 3, 6, 9 as indices. The “bezel” has Bentley’s usual knurled pattern, while Breitling’s winged B logo is applied. Like jewellery, you don’t need this fancy clock, but it’s such a nice touch.

Lastly, the Design Series cabin is completed with illuminated treadplates, and goodies like the Front Seat Comfort spec and drilled alloy sports pedals are ticked.

Under the hood is a 4.0 litre V8 with 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic. It may not have Crewe’s signature W12, but the Bentayga V8 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds, onwards to a top speed of 290 km/h. For the “base engine” of something so huge, that’s impressive. There’s cylinder deactivation (happens in 20 milliseconds) and auto stop-start to help efficiency.

As with all Bentaygas, the V8 Design Series comes with an electronic differential lock and up to eight drive modes, four on-road and four off-road. There’s also multi-mode air suspension and hill descent control.

The Bentayga V8 Design Series is priced at RM1,045,000 before taxes and duties. Bentley KL says that only one exclusive unit will be ever available in Malaysia – this one you see here – so get in touch with the KLCC outlet if your interest is piqued.