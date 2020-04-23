In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 23 April 2020 5:26 pm / 1 comment

Lexus has launched the GS 350 F Sport Black Line special edition model for the US market, with production limited to just 200 units. Bookings are open and it’s already scheduled to go on sale in the next two months, but prices have yet to be revealed.

Unique elements include gloss black exterior highlights seen on the grille inserts, special rear spoiler, 19-inch F Sport wheels, and side mirror caps. Customers can choose between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, but only the former comes with orange brake calipers. In the US, the Lexus GS can be had in 10 colours, but the GS Black Line is only available in either Caviar or Ultra White.

Inside, the cabin is treated with carbon-fibre trimmings and red leather accents on the steering wheel, door inserts, and centre tunnel. There’s also Rioja Red contrast stitching for the leather seats. Alcantara is used on the instrument panel, console and armrest to further elevate the sense of luxury and sportiness.

Now, Lexus has regularly introduced Black Line models, but the GS Black Line will be the first to come with a two-piece luggage set by Zero Halliburton. This comprise of the Edge Lightweight 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case, both of which are finished in black.

They are also exclusively made for Lexus, featuring “sumptuous” interior lining with Lexus Spindle Grille Art, as well as interior compression panels with a Lexus embossed leather badge.

Since the Lexus GS Black Line is based on the GS 350 F Sport, the car will be powered by the 2GR-FKS 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated V6 engine that makes 311 PS at 6,400 rpm and 380 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. The RWD model gets an eight-speed automatic, while the AWD model gets a six-speed ‘box. Both feature several drive modes and shift paddles.

Other notable features include adaptive variable suspension, Triple beam LED headlamps with auto high beam, 12.3-inch Lexus Navigation System, as well as LFA-inspired instrumentation. Customers can also upgrade the standard 12-speaker system to a 835-watt Mark Levinson system with 17 Green Edge speakers (7.1-channel architecture) and Clari-Fi technology.

In terms of safety, the GS gets the latest Lexus Safety System+, featuring Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent High Beams (IHB) and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Like what you see?