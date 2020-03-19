In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 19 March 2020 1:56 pm / 0 comments

Lexus Australia has introduced the IS Black Line Special Edition, available in IS 300 and IS 350 guises only. The former, which is priced from AUD$69,707 (RM172k), is available in 105 units, whereas the IS 350 variant is priced from AUD$75,522 (RM186k) and limited to 45 units.

As the name suggests, it gets black accents for the exterior and interior, starting with the gloss black spindle grille, black side mirror caps, and gloss black twin-five spoke 18-inch alloys. Four exterior colours are offered, those being White Nova, Liquid Metal, Graphite Black, and Cobalt Mica.

For the interior, they get an Exclusive Black/Grey finish, a colour scheme that extends from the dashboard and door cards to the seat upholstery. There’s also an Indigo Wood trim on the top of the F Sport steering wheel, which matches the blue textured trims on the window switch surround and passenger-side dashboard insert. LED puddle lamps is available, projecting the Lexus logo onto the ground.

This is on top of standard features such as bi-LED headlights, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, power-adjustable steering column, dual-zone climate control, 10.3-inch widescreen display, 10-speaker audio system, GPS navigation, voice control, and rear parking sensors.

An Enhancement Pack is available for the IS 300 Black Line Special Edition, which bundles a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and moonroof for AUD$4,000 (RM9.8k). The IS 350 Black Line gets the Mark Levinson unit as standard, but the moonroof can be had for AUD$2,500 (RM6.1k). For safety, there’s lane departure warning+ with sway warning system, active cruise control, as well as pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

Lastly, for performance, the IS 300 is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 240 hp and 350 Nm of torque, while the IS 350 gets a 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated V6 engine producing 311 hp and 380 Nm of torque. Both share an eight-speed automatic gearbox with shift paddles; the IS 300 does the century sprint in seven seconds, while the IS 350 gets there in 5.9 seconds.

The pair, being sporty variants, shares the same hardware as F Sport variants. That includes adaptive variable suspension, high-friction front brake pads, sports seats with driver memory settings, smart key card, blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

Lexus Australia boss Scott Thompson said the IS Black Line Special Edition is designed for customers seeking greater individualisation. “Lexus is renowned for focusing on the nuanced appointments that distinguish it as a tailored luxury lifestyle brand, and the Black Line Special Edition enables customers to choose an IS with more tactile finishes and sleeker visual cues,” Mr Thompson said.