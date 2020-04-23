In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 April 2020 4:57 pm / 1 comment

There’s still no confirmation as to when the new G80 BMW M3 will make its debut, and if you’re an owner of a G20/G21 M340i xDrive in desperate need of more power, G-Power is here to lend a helping hand.

The German tuner has updated its tuning programme for the model with a new GP-510 upgrade kit, which goes well beyond its GP-470 and GP-420 offerings. With the upgrade, the M340i’s 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six now makes 510 PS and 690 Nm of torque, which is significantly more than stock (374 PS and 500 Nm) and closely matches the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S’ 4.0 litre biturbo V8 that serves up 510 PS and 700 Nm.

To achieve this, G-Power introduced a new ECU mapping along with a stainless steel downpipe, a free-flowing 200-cell catalytic converter, a stainless steel, valved exhaust system with to four 90-mm tailpipes, and a larger turbocharger.

Performance-wise, the GP-510 lowers the M340i’s zero to 100 km/h sprint time to just 3.7 seconds, which is 0.7 seconds quicker compared to the standard car in sedan guise. The company can also increase the speed limit cap from 250 km/h to 330 km/h for a little extra.

If the GP-510 package is too much to take, the lesser GP-470 (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) gets the same upgrades as the GP-510 but without the larger turbo to make 470 PS and 650 Nm. At the bottom of the chain is the GP-420 (zero to 100 km/h in four seconds), with only a software tweak to make 420 PS and 600 Nm.

Beyond the power upgrades, customers can also spruce up the exterior with a set of Hurricane RR 20-inch forged wheels that help to enhance the performance further by reducing unsprung and rotating masses.