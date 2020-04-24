In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 24 April 2020 3:39 pm / 0 comments

Recently, an online auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s sought to find a new owner for the final 991 Porsche 911 – a 911 Speedster – to come out of the company’s Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory. After seven days of bidding and a total of 32 bids, a winning bid of US$500,000 (RM2,180,750) secured a lucky individual the keys to a part of Porsche’s history.

The money will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s Covid-19 fund to directly aid its work in combating the health pandemic in the United States. To lend further support, Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) has also announced that it will match the winning bid to raise the total proceeds to US$1 million (RM4,361,500).

“When we began this project, I wanted to use our voice to help raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of United Way. I’m pleased to have helped draw attention to their efforts and I’m deeply appreciative of the generosity and kindness of all the participants and the winning bidder,” said Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of PCNA.

“We are joining in that spirit by making our own donation on top of the winning bid for this special part of our history. We can now look forward to the funds raised making a direct difference to those who need it most right now,” he added.

“Porsche’s generosity will make a real difference as we fight Covid-19 and prepare for the recovery phase in the communities that we serve,” said Brian Gallagher, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide.

“United Way is focused on supporting those who need it most right now, and the money raised by this unique sale will go to local healthcare services, food banks, and to providing care and triage for impacted communities. We appreciate the speed and enthusiasm by which Porsche has made all of this possible,” he continued.

The winning bidder will receive the 911 Speedster at a special event hosted by Zellmer to be announced later, but that’s not all. There’s also an exclusive tour of Porsche’s engineering and design headquarters in Weissach, Germany awaiting the unknown person as the guest of Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger, who are the heads of the 911 and GT model lines respectively.

On top of that, the car comes with a bespoke Porsche Design timepiece complete with the chassis number of the 911 Speedster etched onto its casing, along with a single-edition book charting the construction of the last 991 that also includes photographs and an original sketch by the Speedster design team.