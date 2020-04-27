In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 April 2020 10:20 am / 0 comments

Look through Mansory’s portfolio of modification kits and you’ll realise that being subtle is not something that the German tuner prefers to do. However, that is not the case with its latest take on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, which it calls the 812 Softkit.

The styling package includes a bevy of carbon-fibre exterior pieces that can be ordered with a matte or glossy finish, including a front lip, splitter, bumper extensions, air outlets, and a rear diffuser with LED brake lights.

Beyond the carbon-fibre bits, the only other visual changes are a set of black, Y-spoke wheels and smoked taillights. More subtle edits can be seen on the front bumper, side fenders and rear, where the Ferrari logo and some of them replaced with the Mansory crest.

The company did not state if there are any upgrades under the bonnet, but that’s nothing to complain about as the stock 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 makes 800 PS (789 hp) and 718 Nm of torque already. With a top speed of 340 km/h and a zero to 100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds, you are not exactly left deprived of performance.

Of course, if the Softkit is a little too “tame” for your liking, Mansory also has the more Stallone 812 package that is certainly a lot more striking with or without the massive wing at the rear.

