In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2020 1:20 pm / 0 comments

Being subtle isn’t something that Mansory can do, and the German tuner has proved that point yet again with its take on the Lamborghini Urus. Called the Venatus, the very blue SUV gets a number of aesthetic and performance upgrades, the former being the most immediately noticeable.

On the exterior, the Venatus gets full body kit that includes a new front bumper, side skirts and fender flares to make the Urus even more imposing that it already is. A new rear bumper is also part of the get-up, and it comes with a series of diffuser blades and an exhaust outlet resembling that found on the Apollo Intensa Emozione.

As you’d expect, Mansory didn’t neglect using carbon-fibre for this project, with the material found on many body kit components, along with things like the vented bonnet, tailgate-mounted wing, roof spoiler, side mirror caps, intake panels and trim strips.

Providing some contrast to the blue finish are neon green paint accents, while a set of black 24-inch forged alloy wheels in a seven-spoke design – paired with 295/30 front and 355/25 rear tyres) complete the look. The interior continues this theme, with blue leather and hints of neon green, more carbon-fibre, and an illuminated headliner.

Under the bonnet, the brightly-coloured engine cover hides the P810 upgrade for the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, which now serves up 810 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque; this is a significant gain of 160 PS and 850 Nm from stock. The newfound grunt allows for a zero to 100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds (down from 3.6 seconds), while the top speed is 320 km/h (up from 305 km/h). If you can make do with less power, there’s a P745 option that bumps the outputs up to 745 PS and 960 Nm.