Local News / 29 April 2020

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released the vehicle sales data for the month of March 2020. The month saw only 20,260 units being shifted, a drop of 44% or 17,925 units less than the 40,403 units recorded in February.

The association said the massive drop in sales was due to businesses stopping from March 18 onwards following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Year-on-year numbers for March were also lower than the corresponding period last year, by 32,298 units compared to the 54,776 units managed in March 2019.

For the month of April, the association said no sales were expected, with all showrooms across the country closed with the continuation of the MCO, which will run until May 12.