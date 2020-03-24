In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 24 March 2020 11:51 am / 4 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released the vehicle sales data for the month of February 2020. A total of 40,403 units were shifted last month, which was 5.3% or 2,249 units less than the 42,623 units recorded in January.

The association said the drop in sales was due to the delay in new model launches and the negative impact of Covid-19 on consumer sentiment.

Year-on-year numbers for February were however higher than the corresponding period last year, by 590 units, or 1.5% compared to the 39,813 units managed in February 2019.

For the month of March, the association expects the sales volume to be much lower, given the restrictions in place due to the movement control order (MCO), with all car showrooms, JPJ offices and Puspakom inspection centres being closed from March 18 to 31.