20 March 2020

There’s no point in getting your vehicle inspected if you can’t conduct or complete a transaction for it, not when all transport department (JPJ) offices across the country have been temporarily shuttered in a bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

As such, Puspakom, which had announced on Tuesday (March 17) that its inspection centres nationwide would remain operational throughout the two-week period of the movement control order (MCO), has now announced that it will shut all its facilities and halt its mobile inspection service from today (March 20) until March 31.

The company said that the move was in line with the action taken by JPJ, which said its service counters would be closed until further notice. Puspakom said that all customers that had scheduled appointments through its MyPuspakom online service will automatically receive a full refund.

The closures announced by JPJ and Puspakom are the latest in growing measures being undertaken to eliminate public movement and crowd convergence. The police began MCO roadblock operations on Wednesday, and this action is expected to continue for the duration of the order. The cops are also increasing patrols to get people off the streets – again, the advice is to just stay at home.