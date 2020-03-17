In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 March 2020 1:46 pm / 1 comment

Pupakom has announced that all its centres nationwide will remain operational from March 18 to 31, which is the two-week period defined under the controlled movement order issued by the government to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The company said that vehicle inspections are subject to the Road Transport Act 1987 and is categorised as an essential service in the category of transport, one of the areas excluded from closure or stoppage under the controlled movement order.

As such, all services, from routine inspections to transfer of ownership (B5) and hire purchase inspections (B7) will continue to be available during the two-week period.

A B5 report is mandatory for ownership transfer, while any buyer, be it individual or organisation, applying for a loan to purchase a used vehicle is required under the Hire Purchase Act 1967, to send the vehicle for a hire purchase inspection at Puspakom.