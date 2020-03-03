In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 3 March 2020 9:55 am / 4 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of January 2020. A total of 42,623 units were delivered in the first month of the year, which is 12,219 units – or 22.2% – less than the 54,842 units recorded in December 2019.

The association said the drop in sales was due to the short working month brought about by Chinese New Year festive holidays, as well as market uncertainty following the announcement of the implementation of new excise duty regulations.

Year-on-year numbers for January were also lower than the corresponding period last year, in this case by 5,827 units, or 12.03% lower.

For the month of February 2020, the association expects that despite the short month, the sales volume will be slightly better than January, now that issues pertaining to CKD vehicle excise duty valuation have been resolved.