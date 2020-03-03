The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of January 2020. A total of 42,623 units were delivered in the first month of the year, which is 12,219 units – or 22.2% – less than the 54,842 units recorded in December 2019.
The association said the drop in sales was due to the short working month brought about by Chinese New Year festive holidays, as well as market uncertainty following the announcement of the implementation of new excise duty regulations.
Year-on-year numbers for January were also lower than the corresponding period last year, in this case by 5,827 units, or 12.03% lower.
For the month of February 2020, the association expects that despite the short month, the sales volume will be slightly better than January, now that issues pertaining to CKD vehicle excise duty valuation have been resolved.
Comments
PT needs to add another column for FV “Flying Vehicles” very soon. Kickstart by the neo ruler of MOT
Tahniah PM ke-8 , Malaysia makin sejahtera…
Since biz are pretty bad, while bosses withheld bonus, many people could not have money to book new cars.
Oso, COVID19 made ppl worried about visiting public places. just look around shopping centres in KL…..not many people around.