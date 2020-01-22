In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 22 January 2020 11:45 am / 3 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of December 2019. A total of 54,842 units were delivered in the final month of the year, which is 2,258 units – or 4.29% – more than the 52,584 units recorded in November.

The association said the increase in sales was due to consumers taking advantage of numerous aggressive year-end promotional campaigns for Christmas and the New Year.

Year-on-year numbers for the month were also ahead of the corresponding period last year, in this case by 6,654 units, or 13.81% higher, while total industry volume (TIV) for 2019 amounted to 604,287 units, an increase of 5,659 units – or 0.95% – than the 598,598 units managed in 2018.

For the month of January 2020, the association expects the sales volume to be slightly lower than that for December 2019. It said the short working month due to Chinese New Year festive holidays would have an impact on numbers.