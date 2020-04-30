In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 30 April 2020 4:04 pm / 0 comments

It takes a very unique kind of courage to one-up the master craftsmen at Bentley, which is why you don’t often see outlandishly modified Flying Spurs or Mulsannes. Well, meet the Mansory Bentley Flying Spur W12, a special conversion package that caters to the most extraordinary customer demands, the company said.

Let’s start with performance. Under the bonnet is the same 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 engine that’s hand-built in Crewe, which has been tuned to make 75 PS and 100 Nm more than the stock output.

Through a new ECU and high-performance exhaust system, the Mansory Flying Spur generates an astonishing 710 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, allowing the stately sedan to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds before topping out at 340 km/h.

For comparison’s sake, the “regular” W12 Flying Spur makes 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque, does the century sprint in 3.8 seconds, and tops out at 333 km/h. Mansory says its conversion package enhances acceleration and elasticity of the power band, which are two things few Flying Spur owners would want improved.

Nevertheless, those in favour of Mansory’s all-black approach can go with this deep black paintwork with dark carbon-fibre accents. Essentially, new exterior parts such as the front lip, side skirts and rear diffuser are made from dark carbon-fibre, while the tailgate gets a subtle spoiler with red accents.

The company offers mixed-sized 22-inch wheels as standard, with two designs – BY5 and F23 – to choose from. These are shod with ultra high-performance rubbers with 275/35 units up front and wider 315/30 profile at the back.

For the cabin, there’s a new leather-carbon sports steering wheel with carbon-fibre shift paddles, aluminium foot pedal set, dark carbon-fibre inserts on the dashboard and centre tunnel, as well as new leather upholstery with three-dimensional embossing for the door inserts and centre armrest.