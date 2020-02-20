In Bentley, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 February 2020 6:41 pm / 0 comments

Besides the main event that was the new third-generation Bentley Flying Spur, accompanied by its two predecessors, Bentley Kuala Lumpur served up a surprise when we paid them a visit this week – this is the Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner, one of 100 units made.

Designed to mark Bentley’s centenary milestone in 2019, the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner pays homage to Walter Owen Bentley, the founding father of the company, and incorporates a genuine piece of Bentley history inside each unit.

A slice of the crankshaft taken from W.O. Bentley’s personal “GK 706” 8 Litre model (the last model he designed for the company in 1930) is displayed inside each of the limited edition Mulsannes.

The piece of engine is beautifully integrated in the rear centre fold-down armrest, which reveals a cooler (a cocktail cabinet is the other option). It sits in a display window and there’s a marquetry scene depicting the front matrix grille and headlights of the 8 Litre surrounding it. Four different types of wood were used for contrast and depth for the marquetry piece, while the shiny bits are from aluminium.

Literally a piece of history and a touch that elevates this LE, giving it real connection to the story Crewe is selling.

Other special W.O. Edition bits are logos that can be found on all four seatbacks, as well as on the dashboard wood trim, near the passenger side air vent. The door sills have further LE reminders, along with exterior badges just aft of the front wheels. The car you see here mixes Newmarket Tan leather with Beluga hide, while Dark Stained Burr Walnut is the chosen wood trim.

Under the flagship limo‘s hood is the marque’s legendary 6 3/4-litre engine, which this year celebrates its 60th year in continuous production. The twin-turbo V8 makes 505 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque, which will propel this giant of a car to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

Fully-loaded, it’s going for RM1.8 million before duties and taxes. No big deal, just slightly over two times the price of the new Flying Spur.