In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 15 January 2020 12:26 pm / 1 comment

This is it, the final nod to Bentley’s long-serving flagship sedan, the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner. Only 30 examples of this model will be made, after which the new Flying Spur will be crowned as Bentley’s new flagship model.

From the outside, this special edition Mulsanne gets a sportier finish, with black accents on the Mulliner Serenity radiator grille, fog lamps housing, window surrounds, body trims, tailgate insert, as well as the large oval exhaust pipes. It sits on 21-inch Mulsanne Speed dual-tone alloys, and the fenders get the Edition 6.75 badge on each side.

Under the bonnet, the engine intake manifold gets a black finish as opposed to the traditional silver, and the Engine Number Plaque will be signed by Bentley’s chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark. This of course covers the automaker’s legendary 6.75 litre V8 engine (commonly referred to as the 6¾ litre engine), and the engine tune is based on the Mulsanne Speed.

The V8 engine makes 530 hp at 4,000 rpm and 1,100 Nm of torque that peaks from a lowly 1,700 rpm. That’s 25 hp and 80 Nm more than the standard Mulsanne, and propels the behemoth from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds before topping out at 305 km/h. The L410 lump is not a new engine mind you, because its roots can be traced all the way back to the 1950s.

Inside, the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is offered in four single tone hides, those being Imperial Blue, Beluga, Fireglow and Newmarket Tan. There are silver accents to add contrast, which is used for the seat piping, centre console, deep pile carpet bindings, and the door inserts. The centre console stack, together with the rear cabin console, is finished in silver-painted veneer with a metal commemorative plaque fitted to the front console.

Other additions include a unique 6.75 Edition motif that is stitched into the seats, and the same logo will be projected by the LED Welcome Lamps. The clock face and small gauges feature schematic drawings of the V8 engine, while the fascias and waistrails are finished in high-gloss Grand Black, with the latter featuring Dark Engine Spin Aluminium inserts.

Bentley’s board member for sales, marketing and aftersales, Chris Craft said: “The Mulsanne has played a pivotal role in maintaining Bentley’s position as a global leader of the luxury limousine segment. The flagship of our model range, its longevity is a testament to our ongoing commitment to hand-building the finest motor cars in the world. The new Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is the culmination of that achievement.”

“While production of the Mulsanne will end in Spring 2020, this decision has been taken at a time when we are experiencing significant customer demand across our other existing model lines. As such, we will be redeploying all of our manufacturing colleagues who currently work on the Mulsanne to other areas of the business,” he added.

Moving forward, Bentley will place more emphasis on sustainable luxury mobility, with plans to electrify its model range. The Bentayga Hybrid was the first for the brand, and it’s powered by an electrified 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes a total system output of 449 PS and 700 Nm of torque. A 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers a combined driving range of 747 km, and the SUV yields an average fuel consumption of 3.5 litres per 100 km (WLTP cycle), making it the most efficient Bentley model ever.