In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 1 May 2020 5:56 pm / 1 comment

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for the regular weekly fuel price update. There is no change in the price of all fuels for the coming May 2-8 week, which is good news for those heading back to work from next Monday following the announcement by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today that almost all economic sectors and business activities will be allowed to reopen on May 4.

The ministry of finance has announced that the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol continues on as it was last week, at RM1.25 per litre. Similarly, there is no change in the price of RON 97, which remains at RM1.55 per litre.

As for Euro 2M diesel, that remains at RM1.40 per litre, and so this means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, continues on at RM1.50 per litre for the coming week.

Fuels remain cheap as a result of global crude oil prices continuing to remain flat through oversupply and low demand, with Covid-19 having grounded aviation and limited the movement of surface travel and vehicular use in many places.

These prices remain effective until May 8, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 17th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 69th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.