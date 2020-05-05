In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 May 2020 5:48 pm / 2 comments

The police has announced that interstate travels will be allowed for four days from May 7 to 10, but this is strictly for individuals who have been stranded in other states following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

This follows a press briefing held earlier today by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who said stranded individuals can finally plan their journey home. However, he said “after the four days, it is back to no interstate travelling. Those who miss this opportunity can apply to the police and can only travel if they obtain approval and approval is at the discretion of the police.”

For those who are unable to make the journey home during this four-day period, Ismail Sabri said the request to travel will be at the discretion of the police.

Now, the travel permit is required for anyone regardless of their mode of transport (by car or public transport). The ministry of transport previously stated that the public must apply for a permit before purchasing travel tickets, because any monetary losses will not be compensated by authorities.

If you’re planning on making the journey back home, consider using the Gerak Malaysia mobile app that is downloadable from the Apple AppStore, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. Applicants will need to allow the app to track their location, and the app will collect these data and keep a record of locations visited once access has been granted.

While travelling, the transport ministry is reminding the public to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures set by the health ministry, which include social distancing, wearing a face mask at all times when travelling, and observing basic (yet especially crucial) hygiene practices. Lastly, take note of the following: