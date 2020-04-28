In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 28 April 2020 1:40 pm / 0 comments

Permission from the police is needed for all interstate travellers, and not just those travelling by car. Yes, those who are using public transport also need the travel permit from the PDRM.

“The public is advised to apply for permission at the nearest police station first before purchasing travel tickets to avoid any losses which have to be borne by the public transport users,” the transport ministry (MoT) reminded the public in a statement yesterday.

The ministry said it was aware of the movement of people via public transport services during the movement control order (MCO) period, including interstate travel at a time when airlines are resuming domestic flights, Bernama reports.

The MoT also reminded public transport users to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures set by the health ministry, especially on social distancing, wearing a face mask while onboard and always maintaining safety and hygiene.

According to the police, only those who were already at their hometowns when the MCO started on March 18 are allowed to apply for permission for interstate travel to return to return to the cities. Applications via the Gerak Malaysia mobile app would ensure that authorities have the necessary data to plan the movement accordingly.

Downloadable from Google Play, Apple AppStore and Huawei AppGallery, the Gerak Malaysia app will collect personal info such as name, mobile number, IC number, address and email. Applicants will need to allow the app to track their location, and it will continue to collect location data and maintain a record of locations visited once access has been granted.

Yesterday, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified that no timeframe had yet been set for the stranded to return to the cities. It is still being discussed, despite the police having said that those eligible would be able to travel between May 1 and 3. The matter must first be discussed by the National Security Council (NSC) and the health ministry, he said.

While daily Covid-19 cases have been on the downtrend of late, we have not won the war yet, as health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah constantly reminds. Let’s continue to stay at home unless it’s for essentials. If you do need to head out, stay within a 10 km radius, follow the one-person-per-car rule, bring a utility bill as proof or residence, and as advised, travel during non-peak hours to reduce congestion.