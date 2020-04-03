In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 April 2020 12:07 pm / 0 comments

As someone who lives alone and is hopeless in the kitchen, this writer has been tapauing a fair bit over the movement control order (MCO) period. While I’ve not come across roadblocks on my usual routes, news of the authorities tightening the traffic choke in phase two is worrying.

The police are looking out for two things, those who do not comply with the one-person-per-car rule and those who are gallivanting or moving far from their area for essentials. There’s a 10 km radius rule now in place, but the message is stay within your neighbourhood.

If stopped, how do you prove this? Utility bills, of course. I’ve had them in the glove box since day one thanks to warnings by our in-house Covid war chief General Lim, but if you haven’t already done so, here’s one from the PDRM.

Selangor residents who need to drive out during the MCO are encouraged to bring along a utility bill with proof of current residence. State police integrity and standards compliance department chief ACP Mohd Ismail Muslim said the move is to show that they have fulfilled the conditions set in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (measures within infected local areas) Regulations 2020, Bernama reports.

The cop reiterated that Rule 4 of the regulation, which took effect on April 1 and will last throughout the MCO period, stipulates that any travel for reasons allowed is restricted to a 10 km radius from the individual’s residence. Those involved in essential services must present a written permission letter from their employer if required.

“During the MCO period, just keep any of your utility bill in your vehicle and if the police ask you where do you want to go, just tell them that you are heading home or want to buy daily necessities by showing us the bill,” he told reporters in Shah Alam yesterday, adding that Selangor police will increase the number of roadblocks and road closures, especially at highway entry and exit points.

The authorities are definitely stepping up enforcement in this second phase of the MCO, which is a crucial time in our country’s battle to flatten the coronavirus curve. Round the clock operations on a large scale have started in Subang and the Gombak police district for instance, and the cops are nabbing joyriders who have been sentenced almost immediately. So, remember to keep those utility bills in the car.

In MCO phase two, supermarkets, grocers, restaurants providing takeaways and petrol stations are all limited to 8am-8pm operating hours, and the same goes for food delivery services. Public transport operation hours are now from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily, while taxis and ride-hailing cars will be permitted to operate from 6am to 10pm.

So, let’s stay at home unless it’s to get essentials, and if you head out, keep to you own neighbourhood, be mindful of the 10 km radius and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule.