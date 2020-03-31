In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 March 2020 12:15 pm / 3 comments

In line with more stringent measures being implemented in phase two of the movement control order (MCO), Selangor police will be increasing the number of road closures in several areas to further reduce crowd movement. These closures will be done in stages, as Bernama reports.

According to state deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, four to five roads in Kota Damansara and Petaling Jaya have been closed off from last week, and road closures in other areas are set to be increased and announced from time to time.

Although this will be seen as being inconvenient to residents in the affected areas, he said that some road closures were unavoidable, in order to increase public compliance. “There are too many roads, we can’t close them all. So, we need to close certain roads that will allow police to filter and control public movement,” he explained.

He urged people to limit the distance needed to travel to get necessary supplies and food. “The MCO allows the public to go out and purchase essential goods, but it should not be abused. For example, if you stay in Kota Damansara, then buy your basic essentials there, instead of giving excuses for having to go to Kepong to purchase them,” he said.

Arjunaidi said that a total of 364 arrests had been made in the state with regard to not complying with the order up to Sunday. Of the total, 114 were foreigners. “So far, eight of those arrested have been charged in court under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Local Infected Areas) 2020,” he said.

Besides stricter vetting of road users, changes in phase two – which begins tomorrow, April 1 – will include limiting the operating hours for all supermarkets, restaurants doing takeaways and petrol stations, with daily operating hours from 8 am to 8 pm being uniformly set for all. The ruling covers supermarkets/hypermarkets and all sundry shops, and also includes home deliveries.

Again, we remind everyone that if it is absolutely necessary for you to get provisions, medical supplies and food, please make it fast and limit the distance travelled for those purposes, and to remember the one person per car ruling. You can try switching to delivery services for food as much as possible in a bid to heed the government’s call to stay at home.