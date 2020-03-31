In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2020 5:54 pm / 0 comments

The government is implementing the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) from tomorrow (April 1) till April 14 to flatten the Covid-19 curve, and has introduced measures that are tighter than the first phase, which will end today. Here are some transport related measures for MCO Phase 2.

According to the transport ministry, from tomorrow, stage buses, express buses, trains and their respective terminals will be limited to operations between 6am to 10am, and from 5pm to 10pm. Taxis and e-hailing services will be allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm daily. However, it’s shorter for food delivery services, which can operate from 8am to 8pm at night. Those ordering dinner via delivery, take note of the new hours.

The MoT says that while the government acknowledges that the transport of essentials such as food and medicine should carry on smoothly, logistic and transport companies are encouraged to operate between 7pm in the evening to 7am to allow for smoother progress during the MCO.

The second phase of the MCO is not a curfew/full lockdown, but the authorities will introduce stricter enforcement measures. Yesterday, defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that a total of 257,287 vehicles were checked at 1,520 roadblocks carried out on Sunday, and added that the number of roadblocks is set to increase in phase two.

These will include entry points into tolled roads across the country, which have already been increased from 23 at the early stages to 65 at present. The number of roadblocks at toll plaza entry points will continue to increase to 114 in phase two, the senior minister said yesterday.

Besides the new transport hours mentioned above, phase two will also limit the operating hours for all supermarkets/sundry shops, restaurants doing takeaways and petrol stations, from 8am to 8pm. Remember, stay at home unless it’s heading out for essentials, and stick to the one person per car rule.