In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 23 March 2020 1:45 pm / 1 comment

How’s the Movement Control Order (MCO) going for you? Coping well? Cabin fever setting in? If so, bad news, it’s just day six and there’s more than a week to go, friend.

Fortunately, this is the age of electronic payment, apps and transport on demand, and we can order food (surely the most important thing in life) from our phones via GrabFood and Foodpanda, among others. You get to eat the same restaurant food, delivered to your doorstep by the abang rider (thanks bro!) for a fee. Have you been doing that or firing up the stove?

In addition to the usual delivery service, GrabFood has introduced a new form of food delivery, and it doesn’t involve much delivery at all. Called “Self Pick-up”, it’s for you to order from the app as usual, with the pick-up done by you and not the rider.

“In light of the MCO, we are committed to serving you and your safety is our number one priority. We’ve rolled out Self Pick-up, a feature that minimises direct contact with others, zero contact with cash and reduces waiting time at the restaurant. Just order from participating restaurants, pay in advance on the app, be notified when your food is almost ready, and pick it up from the restaurant,” Grab’s direct mail said.

To do this, tap on the Self Pick-up category in the app and order as per normal. Then, you’ll need to head to the restaurant when you order is almost ready. Upon picking up your meal, swipe right in the app to complete the order. Choosing this option means you’ll save on the RM5 delivery fees. Outlets with Self Pick-up include Texas Chicken, Old Town, KGB and Salad Atelier, among others.

Still, the advice to everyone remains – stay at home and don’t drive out if you don’t need to, and keep the travel distances short for all essential shopping of groceries and food. Going for the normal delivery method would mean that you comply with the spirit of the MCO and avoid potential roadblocks, which might delay your self pick-up – a hungry man is an angry man. Also, remember the one person per car rule.