2 April 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April, said the World Health Organisation, adding that there are signs of the infection curve flattening, according to a Reuters report. “Based on available data, the WHO country office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalised cases in mid-April, said WHO head of mission Lo Ying-Ru.

The number of critically ill patients is estimated to peak within the next week, Lo said. With 2,908 confirmed cases, Malaysia has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, according to Reuters.

Continued compliance to the MCO is key to the effective containment of the virus, and we should all do our part by staying home, only venturing out when absolutely necessary for food and medical supplies. As before, the one person-per-car ruling remains, and a 10 km limit on distance travelled from home is now enforced, and remains in effect until April 14 as well.

Phase 2 of the movement control order (MCO) was announced by the Malaysian government, taking effect from April 1 until April 14. This isn’t a full lockdown, however more roadblocks are put in place along with tighter enforcement, and operating hours for all supermarkets, petrol stations and restaurants doing takeaways now limited from 8am to 8pm.

As for public transport – LRT, MRT and stage buses will continue as last scheduled, from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily, while taxis and ride-hailing services will be allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.