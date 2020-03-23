In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 23 March 2020 10:44 pm / 0 comments

Prasarana has announced that in line with the movement control order (MCO), it will be revising yet again the operating frequency of its Rapid rail and key stage bus services during the period, from tomorrow (March 24) until March 31.

All Rapid KL train services covering the LRT, MRT and monorail services will be operating only from 6.00 am to 10.00 am before stopping, then restarting services from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm under the following schedule:

Monday to Friday:

6.00 am – 7.00 am: 30-minute frequency

7.00 am – 9.00 am: 10-minute frequency (peak hours)

9.00 am – 10.00 am: 30-minute frequency

5.00 pm – 7.00 pm: 10-minute frequency (peak hours)

7.00 pm – 10.00 pm: 30-minute frequency

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays:

6.00 am – 10.00 am: 30-minute frequency

5.00 pm – 10.00 pm: 30-minute frequency

Commuters have been asked to take note that there will be no service in between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm from March 24 to 31. The last train will end its service at 10.00 pm, and all stations will be closed accordingly, the company said in a statement.

The latest LRT/MRT scheduling supersedes the previously announced timetable on March 18, which reduced the frequency of trains to 10 minute intervals from 6 am to midnight daily from March 20.

As for stage buses – all Rapid KL, Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan, Rapid Kamunting and Rapid Manjung services will also be operating only from 6.00 am to 10.00 am before stopping, resuming again from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

The company said that bus commuters can refer to the Bus Tracking Web App (MCO period only) for current bus locations, while Rapid Penang customers can download the Rapid Penang Journey Planner app from Google Play.

Meanwhile, feri Pulau Pinang, which is run by Rapid Ferry, will be operating a single ferry every hour between 6.00 am and 10.00 am, and then again between 5.00 pm and 10.00 pm.

Prasarana advises members of the public i.e. those under essential services and requiring to work and need to use these services to plan their journey well or seek alternative transport. Others should just strictly follow the government’s order to just stay at home in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.