In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 18 March 2020 4:19 pm / 1 comment

Commuters, take note. Rapid Rail, operator of the Rapid KL rail network in the Klang Valley, has announced revised train service frequencies for the LRT, MRT and Monorail lines. The frequency will be 10 minutes from 6am to midnight daily, starting from March 20 (this Friday) till March 31.

This is following the recently announced movement control order announced by the government to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, which has seen many businesses allow staff to work from home. It’s “in meeting the demand from our passengers during this challenging period,” the train operator said. Basically, less demand, less trains.

However, should demand pick up, more trains will be back running. “We will continue to monitor the demand of passengers. If we see the need to shorten the frequency, additional trains will be sent out. During this period, we highly advise our passengers who still need to take our service, to plan their journey well,” said Rapid Rail CEO Abdul Hadi Amran.

“We would like to reassure our passengers that we will continue the cleaning activities at stations and inside trains, in order to meet and exceed the highest standards of safety and hygiene. The safety and good health of our passengers and staff is our top priority,” Abdul Hadi added.