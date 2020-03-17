In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 17 March 2020 2:40 pm / 0 comments

Prasarana has announced that all its train and bus services will operate as usual tomorrow, which is the first day of a nationwide 14-day restricted movement order announced by the government. The action, in effect from March 18 to 31, has been introduced as a measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It said that rail services for its Kelana Jaya and Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT, Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT and Monorail routes as well as Sunway Rapid Transit Bus and Rapid KL, Penang, Kuantan, Rapid Kuantan, Rapid Kamunting and Rapid Manjung bus services will continue to operate on their regular weekday schedules tomorrow.

The company added that monitoring will be done to ensure an optimum frequency schedule as things progress. “We need to ensure the proper frequency as we have yet to determine the number of passengers who will be using our services tomorrow and during the duration of this limited movement order,” Prasarana COO Muhammad Nizam Alias said in a press statement.

He said that discussions will be held the transport ministry and the land public transport agency (APAD) before any decision is made regarding the frequency of its train and bus operations. He added that the Pasar Seni Bus concession centre will remain open as usual in order for the disabled, students and seniors to receive a 50% discount on their travel fare.