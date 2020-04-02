In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 April 2020 2:11 pm / 0 comments

The second phase of the movement control order (MCO), which entails stricter enforcement and travel restrictions, has yielded a higher compliance rate in Petaling Jaya, The Star reports.

PJ OCPD assistant commissioner, Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the compliance level in areas such as Taman media, Taman Dato’ Harun, Ara Damansara, and Damansara Damai is now around 90%, compared to the 50% from the previous week.

However, some residents are still unable to resist the urge to go out. During a road block operation last night, the police arrested 12 people aged between 20 and 52, two of which gave excuses such as wanting to buy instant noodles and cigarettes. Another was detained for having a bottle of liquid believed to be made from ketum leaves.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman director of internal security and public order, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he was disappointed to hear people giving unreasonable excuses. He had dropped in to check on the operation last night.

“No one is going to believe that you are out buying bread, drinks or cigarettes at 10 pm or 11 pm. You are letting down everyone when you do this, especially when we are trying to stop the disease from spreading further,” he said.

Let us remind you again that during the second phase of the MCO, essential businesses are only allowed to operate between 8 am and 8 pm, and this applies to food delivery services. Taxi and e-hailing services however, are allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 pm.

For those who plan on going out to buy food or other necessities, do note of the one-person-per-vehicle rule, as well as the maximum travel distance of 10 km. These rules are in effect until April 14.