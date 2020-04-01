In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 1 April 2020 3:04 pm / 0 comments

Today is the first day of the movement control order (MCO) phase two, which will last till April 14 to flatten the Covid-19 curve. With it, the government has introduced measures that are tighter than those in the first phase, besides stepping up enforcement.

The transport ministry has said that from today, stage buses, express buses, trains and their respective terminals will be limited to operations between 6am to 10am, and from 5pm to 10pm. Taxis and e-hailing services will be allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm daily. For food delivery services, the hours are 8am to 8pm.

The key objective for the MCO is for people to stay at home, but those working in essential services still need to commute, and Klang Valley public transport operator Rapid KL has been operating its buses and trains since day one of the MCO. Frequencies have been reduced to match demand though, and this has been further slimmed down for MCO phase two.

According to notices posted on Rapid KL’s FB page and as previously announced, buses will continue to run from 6am to 10am for the morning commute, and 5pm to 10pm for the return leg. This has been in place since March 25.

For rail services (MRT, LRT, Monorail), operating hours are also from 6am-10am and 5pm-10pm daily, with no trains running between 10am and 5pm. For weekdays, the train frequency is every 30 minutes, except for 7am-9am and 5pm-7pm, which are the peak hours. In those windows, it’s 10 minutes per train. For weekends, it’s 30 minutes per train throughout the operating hours.

This shouldn’t matter to those who aren’t working in essential services during the MCO, as it’s not the time to go sightseeing or shopping in the city. That can wait. For now, stay at home unless it’s heading out for essentials, and when going out, stick to the one person per car rule and stick to your neighbourhood.