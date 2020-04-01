In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 April 2020 11:53 am / 0 comments

The movement control order (MCO) moves into its second phase today, and with it comes tighter enforcement measures as the government steps up the effort to flatten the Covid-19 curve in the country. Road closures and roadblocks are set to be increased in a bid to reduce the number of people moving about in vehicles.

Yesterday, Selangor police said that closures in the state would be done in stages. In Subang, the police has announced that 10 major entry/exit points into the district will be closed for the next two weeks. Five 24-hour roadblocks are also in place for the duration.

The roadblocks will be located at Seafield USJ, South Puchong, PJS 7 toll plaza (southbound) and the Putra Heights toll plazas, as well as on Jalan Subang Utama, towards the New Pantai Expressway.

The 10 major entry/exit points that will be closed involve the following: KESAS to Subang Jaya (USJ 1, Summit/Giant, and Persiaran Kemajuan ingresses), Jalan Subang Kelana Link (to Persiaran Kewajipan), the LDP (from Hotel One City to Persiaran Kewajipan, and Persiaran Klang to Persiaran Kewajipan) as well as four location points concerning Persiaran Tujuan, all connected to Federal Highway access.

The police have advised motorists wishing to leave Subang Jaya to take alternative routes. “I would like to appeal to Subang Jaya residents to comply with the MCO,” Subang Jaya OCPD ACP Risikin Satiman said via a statement.

Besides stricter vetting of road users, changes in phase two will include limiting the operating hours for all supermarkets, restaurants doing takeaways and petrol stations, with daily operating hours from 8am to 8pm being uniformly set for all until April 14. The ruling covers supermarkets/hypermarkets and all sundry shops, and also includes home deliveries, so take note if you’re ordering dinner via delivery.

If it is absolutely necessary for you to get provisions, medical supplies and food, please make it fast and limit the distance travelled for those purposes, and to remember the one person per car ruling.