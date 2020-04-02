In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 April 2020 5:48 pm / 0 comments

It’s day 16 of the movement control order (MCO) to flatten the Covid-19 curve, and day two of the second phase of the MCO, which will see enhanced measures and tighter enforcement. Almost everything that’s still open is limited to 8am-8pm operating hours now, and public transport hours/frequency has been reduced, so there’s not much reason to be hanging around outside.

Or take a joyride, as four friends found out. Possibly suffering from severe cabin fever, the four men, aged 24 to 35, took a leisurely motorcycle ride from Cheras in KL to Titi in Negeri Sembilan. They were caught in the morning of March 29 at Jalan Besar Titi, according to The Star.

They were charged under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 Punishable under rule 7 of the same Act, read together with section 34 of the Penal Code, of which offenders can be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed not more than six months or both upon conviction.

The four men, who were unrepresented, pleaded guilty before magistrate Rahimah Rahim, who sentenced each RM1,000 fine and seven days in jail. They would have to serve an additional three months in jail if unable to pay the fine. A costly lesson indeed.

In MCO phase two, supermarkets, grocers, restaurants providing takeaways and petrol stations are all limited to 8am-8pm operating hours, and the same goes for food delivery services. Public transport operation hours are now from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily, while taxis and ride-hailing cars will be permitted to operate from 6am to 10pm. Stay at home unless it’s to get essentials, and if you head out, keep to you own neighbourhood, be mindful of the 10 km radius and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule.