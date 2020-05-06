In Alpina, BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 May 2020 3:18 pm / 0 comments

Alpina has just released more details on the D3 S, which is the Bavarian company’s take on the G20 BMW M340d. Power comes from a B57 3.0 litre straight-six turbodiesel, producing 355 hp at 4,000 to 4,200 rpm and 730 Nm at 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. That’s only a mild increase over the stock tune of 340 hp and 700 Nm.

Customers get to choose between the sedan or touring models, and they both share the same powertrain. The sedan does the century sprint in 4.6 seconds and maxes out at 273 km/h, while the touring gets there in 4.8 seconds with a 270 km/h Vmax. An eight-speed ZF automatic with Alpina Switch-tronic is standard.

The M340d comes fitted with BMW’s 48-volt mild-hybrid electrical system as standard, which features an integrated starter-generator offering an additional 11 hp, and also recoups energy via braking and stores it in a 48-volt battery. This system has been left untouched.

Alpina didn’t go over the top here with the modifications. Instead, it offers subtle but distinct exterior and interior enhancements, the latter offering a more luxurious cabin feel. More on this below.

On the outside, the car gets a front lip with an integrated Alpina script, and two wheel options – 19-inch Alpina Dynamic or 20-inch Alpina Classic with lockable wheel hub cover. These can be finished either in black or Himalaya grey, and are shod with Pirelli P Zero ALP tyres. If you so fancy, you can also opt for the 22-inch Alpina Classic alloy wheels.

The braking system, on the other hand, is carried over from the Alpina B5 Biturbo (this guy makes 608 hp and 800 Nm!), comprising a pair of fixed four-piston calipers up front that clamp on 395 mm discs, whereas the rear gets 345 mm floating calipers.

Other upgrades include a new rear limited-slip differential, adaptive Alpina Sport suspension with Eibach springs, and additional negative camber for the front wheels for better stability and steering feel.

The cabin gets the typical Alpina treatment, such as new door sills, metal emblems in the floor mats and seat backrests, as well as bespoke leather upholstery that’s designed in-house by its craftsmen. The steering wheel also gets the Alpina badge, and the rim is wrapped with hand-stitched Lavalina leather.

Deliveries of the D3 S are set to begin in November this year. In Germany, prices start from 70,500 euros (RM329k) for the sedan and 71,900 euros (RM336k) for the touring.